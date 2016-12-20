Focus on job creation, says Chinarajappa

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa said that steps are being taken to enhance employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh by setting up industries.

Mr. Rajappa along with Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary took part in several developmental programmes in the rural mandal on Monday. He laid foundation stones for an electricity sub-station at Bommuru, three CC roads at Katheru and a power station at Thorredu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chinarajappa said the government was taking steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the domestic sector and seven hours for the agriculture sector. He maintained that the government was preparing an action plan to supply power up to nine hours to farmers if necessary. Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in saving and supplying power. The government was determined to provide quality power, he said..

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Muralimohan said that A.P. was miles ahead of other States in both power supply and development.

Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that five sub-stations have been constructed in the Rajamahendravaram rural belt and initiative has been taken up to set up another five. He said a comprehensive action plan has been drawn up to supply drinking water to villages adjacent to Godavari bund with NABARD funds.