Flights cancelled due to Vardah

more-in

Due to the impact of cyclone Vardah, flights connecting the city with Chennai and Tirupati were cancelled on Monday.

As the Chennai airport was closed, flights between Vijayawada and Chennai were cancelled. Also, a flight service between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada was also cancelled, according to Vijayawada Airport Director G. Madhusudhan Rao.

A total of eight flight movements were cancelled and the passengers were provided refund. The situation on Tuesday depends on the situation at Chennai and Tirupati airports. All other flight services were uninterrupted.