Fibre grid set to becomea reality soon: Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that around 10 lakh households would be given access to the State government’s fibre grid over the next one month. High-speed internet and a bouquet of other services would be offered for just Rs. 149 per month.

Speaking at an event marking the inauguration of the Gollapalli reservoir in Anantapur district, Mr. Naidu said every household in the State would be connected as part of the fibre grid through an optic fibre cable passing along with the electricity wire.

He urged people not to be cowed down by the after effects of demonetisation and use mobile phones as an alternative to cash and make payments through them.

Incentives

“I announced yesterday that any unemployed woman from DWCRA group or anybody who registers a person for training and trains such person in making use of his mobile phone for his payments will get an incentive of Rs. 30 and Rs. 15 respectively from the government and Rs. 15 from the banks,” said Mr. Naidu who added that mobile banking was the need of the hour.

The Chief Minister said the State government had lost income to the tune of Rs. 800 crore in November on account of people not doing business due to the cash crunch.

Later at Madakasira, the Chief Minister interacted with SHG groups at Madakasira and assured them of all help. The Rs. 3,000 crore being given to them, as the second instalment, as part of the poll promise of the TDP could be used as they deem fit unlike the previous instalment.

Mr. Naidu left for Hyderabad by a special flight from the Puttaparthy airport to which he flew in a helicopter from Madakasira.