Farmers will be given ₹ 1,100 cr. as compensation: Prathipati

Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao has said ₹ 1,100 crore would be paid as compensation to farmers, who have suffered losses this year.

“Farmers cultivating groundnut in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor district will be paid crop insurance and input subsidy. We have settled all insurance claims in less than 45 days,” Mr. Pulla Rao said at a press conference held here on Tuesday.

With successive droughts destroying any hope of a normal cultivation in kharif and rabi, the State government had even experimented with rain guns to salvage the standing crop in Anantapur, but the experiment had not given the desired result.

The scanty rainfall during the rabi season has also affected the cultivation.

Of 27.26 lakh hectares, cultivation could be completed in just 7.64 lakh hectares, the Minister said.

Farmers cultivating groundnut would get ₹ 434.91 crore and each farmer would be paid insurance ranging from ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 15,000.

The Minister said farmers in Kadapa district had been paid arrears of ₹ 54 crore of crop insurance relating to 2012-2013 period.