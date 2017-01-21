Excise Inspector in ACB net in Kadapa district

more-in

Prohibition and Excise Department Inspector of Badvel in Kadapa district, A. Hima Bindu, was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday, when she was allegedly accepting ₹54,000 bribe from a wine shop owner.The inspector demanded the amount from P. Ravi Kumar Reddy, for conducting ‘loose sales’, sell liquor at more than MRP and to run the shops beyond the stipulated timings, said ACB Director General R.P. Thakur in a press statement.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB sleuths trapped Hima Bindu at her residence and recovered the amount from her possession.

She will be produced before the Special Court for ACB Cases, Kurnool, on Saturday Mr. Thakur said.

Doctor trapped

In a separate incident, ACB officials nabbed V. Dasaraiah, head of Orthopaedic Department in Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, and ANM Jashuva, while they were allegedly accepting ₹11,000 as bribe from the complainant Sri Ram, to issue physical disability certificate to his father C. Satyanarayana.

Caught at the private clinic

The duo was caught at the private clinic of the doctor located on Nakkal Road.

They will be produced in the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada, Mr. Thakur added.