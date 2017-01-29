Electronics students’ meet at Stella

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 80 students from various colleges in the State participated in ‘e-wave 2017’, an inter-collegiate electronics technical meet organised by the Department of Electronics of Maris Stella College here on Saturday.

Students competed in various competitions such as paper presentation, poster presentation, and quiz in the programme. The department also celebrated the completion of its 25 years of establishment.

M. Sai Sravanthi of Maris Stella College and R. Leela Sahithi of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts & Science together won the first prize in paper presentation, while V. Sandeep of Nalanda Degree College and B. Swetha of Gowtham Degree College won second and third prizes respectively. In the poster presentation, B. Anitha and Sk. Rahima won first and second prizes respectively.

Earlier, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd, Vice President, S.R.T. Rama Samy took part in the inaugural session and interacted with students. He underlined the importance of ‘Internet of Things’ in the wake of automation of the world. He called on electronics’ students to take up the role of designers, a profession that has high demand.

Department of Electronics, Head, Ms. Anuhya, College Vice Principal Sr. Innyasamma, Correspondent Sr. Sleeva, Principal Sr. Rekha and others were present.