Develop dumping yardsite into park: CPI(M)

KURNOOL: CPI(M) leaders on Tuesday sought construction of a mega park on the lines of NTR gardens on the 28-acre stretch of dumping yard site at Joharapuram in Kurnool.

“There is hardly any noteworthy park in Kurnool town where people can spend with their family members and most smaller parks have disappeared due to encroachment,” CPI(M) leader T. Ramesh Kumar said during the party’s ‘Poruyatra’ at Joharapuram.

The dumping yard site would also be encroached upon by vested interests if it was not developed into a mega park, he feared. The party had obstructed moves of the ruling party to allot the site for housing to municipal corporators in the past, Mr. Ramesh Kumar recalled.

Party city secretary D. Ghouse Desai and leaders Radhakrishna and Anji Babu urged the State government to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his Independence Day address in Kurnool in 2014. The promise to establish industries to generate employment to youth remained unfulfilled, they alleged.

They sought construction of an additional summer storage tank and build flyovers in Kurnool to meet the needs of the growing population. The party leaders wanted a railway line from Kurnool to the State capital Amaravati.

Party leaders Ramudu, Nagaraju, Narasimhulu, Ramakrishna, Venkateswarlu, Rangaswamy, Abdul Desai, Rajaka Sangham leader Gurusekhar, Praja Natya Mandali leaders Nagaswamy, Maddileti, Bazari and Balaiah took part in the ‘poruyatra’.