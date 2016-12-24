Create values that make sense, students told

The Hindu CEO and Managing Director Rajiv C Lochan (right) and Sri Vishnu Educational Society Chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju at the launch of The Hindu Future India Club at Sri Vishnu Educational Society campus in Bhimavaram on Friday. (Right) A student taking part in an interactive session with Mr Rajiv C Lochan .

“Going through the phase of prosperity, the current generation will increasingly face the right versus right dilemma and the only way to resolve is sticking to values. The Hindu group’s code of editorial values and code of business values have underpinned how we make decisions when we face such dilemmas. We have values written down and more importantly we talk values on a regular basis,” said The Hindu’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajiv C. Lochan addressing a packed hall of students belonging to various institutions of Sri Vishnu Educational Society here on Friday.

Along with the Society’s chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju, Mr. Lochan has launched The Hindu Future India Club programme that will provide services to the students and institutions in the campuses of Bhimavaram and Hyderabad.

Besides spreading message on desirable values, the Future India Club programme trains students on elocution, online quiz, paper presentation, App development and other creative activities.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Lochan urged students to start talking about values with faculty, friends and parents and create their own values that make sense.

Addressing students, Mr. Vishnu Raju said that reading editorials of The Hindu will help in securing placements. “Because of the quality content, you can have something to speak and communication becomes easy when you have enough content with you,” Mr. Raju told students.

‘Newspapers are not going out of fashion’

Later, in an interactive session with the students, Mr. Lochan answered various questions of the students on the newspaper industry and other contemporary issues.

Answering to a question on the position of print editions of newspapers in the digital era by Ananta Dakshayini, a Class X student of Vishnu School, Mr. Lochan said that contrary to the predictions of agencies, the circulation of newspapers grew by three per cent in 2016 in the US. In India too, a circulation growth of three to seven per cent has been registered.

“A US research found that people are able to comprehend the news on print editions compared to the digital ones. Newspapers are not going out of fashion due to digital rise,” he added.

The Hindu, Deputy Resident Editor (Andhra Pradesh) Appaji Reddem, Regional General Manager, Vijayawada, S.D.T. Rao and others were among those present at the event.

More than 5,000 students of Society’s institutions like Vishnu Institute of Technology, Vishnu College of Engineering for Women, Vishnu Dental College and others have enrolled for the initiative.

Students who have enrolled for the programme would also get a copy of The Hindu for 150 days.