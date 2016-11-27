Correspondents of private schools back demonetisation

AP private Unaided School Managements Association leaders demonstrating in favour of demonetisation near the Kurnool Collectorate on Saturday. —

Correspondents of private schools in Kurnool city demonstrated in favour of demonetisation in Kurnool on Saturday and said they would adopt cashless transactions with swipe machines.

The correspondents, who are members of the A.P. Private Unaided Schools Association, cleansed the Gandhi statue before the Kurnool Collectorate with milk and garlanded it.

The correspondents K. Janardhan Reddy, P. Pullaiah, Srinivasa Reddy, P. Kishtanna and others welcomed the bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise high value notes and said it would curb the menace of black money and fake currency.

They termed the criticism of the demonetisation by some parties and leaders as illogical.

Referring to reports on deaths in bank queues, they said such deaths were witnessed in stampedes for film tickets and in political and religious congregations.

Considering the plight of the farmers, they demanded release of adequate number of ₹ 100 notes to banks.

Carrying placards, they said the problem of the common man was not bigger than that faced during the freedom movement.