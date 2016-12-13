Cong. plans ‘Chalo Velagapudi’ on December 23

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress party will organise a meeting on December 23 at Velagapudi of people who have been affected by demonetisation to take the State Government to task for its “inaction”.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N. Raghuveera Reddy, addressing a press conference at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should tell the people why he did not write to the Central government to stop circulation of Rs. 2,000 notes and circulate smaller notes that the people really needed.

The Congress leader said Mr. Naidu should also tell the people if the Central Government took the permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

He said the Chief Minister should explain to the people why few thousands were being given to bank account-holders even though they were promised Rs.24,000 a week.

He said that over 30 sections of people who were affected by the cascading effect of demonetisation had pleaded with the Congress party to take up their cause and fight with the Government, at a round table conference held in Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Monday.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that he would write to all political parties, except TDP and BJP, to participate in the ‘Chalo Velagapudi’ programme.’

Moral support

“We will organise this programme across party lines. There will be no party flags. We will just come to provide moral support to those affected by demonetisation,” the PCC chief said.

The Chalo Velagapadi programme, given the name “Prasnidham Ra”, was being held on December 23 to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi time to answer all these questions in Parliament. All the questions raised by affected sections would be raised by Congress members after the House opens for business on December 16.

Mr. Reddy, in a slightly sarcastic tone, said that the Congress had full faith in the power of Mr. Naidu’s letters. The Congress fully believed that it was this letter that made the Centre demonetise the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. He should, therefore, write another letter to the Centre to stop circulation of Rs.2,000 notes, Mr. Reddy said.