Competitions for schoolchildren

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: As part of annual Gurajada Sahiti Chaitanyotsavam, Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya, a literary organisation, is organising essay writing and elocution competitions for students of class 5 to 10 at Maharajah’s Government Sanskrit College from 9.30 a.m. onwards on November 26.

The topic for essay writing is “Ajaramaram—Kanya Sulkam” (Time: 1 hour, the samakhya will supply blank papers) and for elocution the topic is “ Adhunika Yuga Kartha—Gurajada” (Time : 5 minutes). Interested students must register their names 15 minutes in advance at the venue.

Competitions in Gurajada’s veshadharana (wear costumes like Gurajada) or any character in Gurajada’s Kanya Sulkam: 10.30 am onwards on November 30 at Ananda Gajapathi Auditorium (duration: 2 minutes). Participants can also deliver any dialogue from the book, Kanya Sulkam. Make up room has been arranged at the auditorium.

Headmasters of respective schools can send select candidates for the competitions. For details contact: K. Prakash 9848145230, Sanyasi Rao 9490586065, and Dr. A. Gopala Rao 9440435262. The winners will be presented prizes at the end of the event, according to a release of the samakhya.