Commitment, not special tag, needed to develop State: CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Gamesa wind energy turbine blades manufacturing facility at IFFCO Kisan SEZ at Racharlapadu on Friday. | Photo Credit: K_ RAVIKUMAR

NELLORE: Stressing the need for a strong political commitment, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that industrial development and employment creation could be achieved only when a reassuring investment climate was created to put the newly-created Andhra Pradesh State on the fast track of development.

“Hyderabad-like economic growth and opportunities will not come even if Special Category Status (SCS) is given to AP. It requires a new commitment and determination to attract and support investors at every step,” he said.

Mr. Naidu appealed to people to cooperate in the process of bringing more industries and employment opportunities in the State without getting misled by some political forces which were bent upon provoking anti-development sentiments.

The Chief Minister said needless politicisation of impractical issues such as SCS would not serve any purpose. But the special package would greatly fulfil all such requirements to create a positive industrial climate.

During his visit to Nellore district, Mr. Naidu inaugurated the ₹1,000-cr Gamesa wind energy turbine blades manufacturing facility developed in an extent of 150 acres in the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone at Racharlapadu in Kodavaluru mandal, 25 km from here.

Focus on power infra

He said that he gave lot of importance to strengthening and streamlining power infrastructure in the new State as electricity would play a major role in ensuring a vibrant industrial sector. “We have overcome 22 million units power scarcity in the last two and a half years. Our distribution companies are now in top positions in terms of performance,” he added.

In the next 10 years, about 12,000 MW would be added to the overall power generation capacity of AP by making an investment of ₹65,000 crore.

Principal Secretary Ajay Jain (Energy), APIIC Executive Chairman P. Krishnaiah, and District Collector R. Mutyala Raju were among those present.

Gamesa India Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Kymal and chief corporate general secretary Jose Antonio spoke.