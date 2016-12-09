Cluster committees for industrial safety

more-in

NELLORE: Various cluster committees formed in the respective industrial hubs and factory locations here are going to be involved in a greater measure to ensure a higher level of industrial safety and security in all the concerned areas along the coastal region in Nellore district.

The district administration has sought active participation of the industries concerned in the coordinated efforts to be intensified in the coming future.

It has been proposed to undertake regular mock drills and safety preparedness drives in the industrial hubs all over the district.

In Tada and Nayudupeta areas, there are various factories, multi-national companies and automobile units where many people drawn from within the district and also outside the Sstate are working as employees and also daily wage workers.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Vishal Gunni asked the representatives of industrial units to part in the future efforts towards a strong security system. The role of the private security agencies is also going to be streamlined as part of this fresh initiative.