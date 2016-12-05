Cement firms promise to sell atlower prices for State projects

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards achieving cost effectiveness of various construction and irrigation projects, the State government has got an assurance from cement companies to sell the commodity at Rs. 230 (per bag) for CC roads and housing for weaker sections, Rs.240 for other infrastructure schemes and Rs.250 for the Polavaram project.

A high-level delegation of the captains of cement industry, led by India Cements Managing Director N. Srinivasan, promised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday to make cement available at reasonable price.

According to an official release, Mr. Naidu told the industry representatives that the government attached due priority to the construction of the Polavaram project which cement requirement was pegged at nearly one million tonnes.

Roads, houses and other projects too needed massive quantities of cement and the government expected to get it at realistic prices. Welcoming the gesture by the cement companies, Mr. Naidu suggested that the colour of cement bags to be supplied for government projects should be red for the sake of easy identification.