Celestial ride enthrals devotees

The deity of goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi being taken out in a procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam on the second day of ongoing brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: TTD PHOTO;BY ARRANGEMENT

more-in

TIRUPATI: Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi, in the guise of ‘Venkatanadha’ and all Her splendour, took a celestial ride on the auspicious Pedda Sesha Vahanam, on the second day of ongoing brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur, here on Sunday.

By taking ride on the mighty serpent, the goddess taught Her devotees to do the work with sincerity and leave the results to the Almighty. After the performance of Unjal Seva, goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi was taken around in the graceful Hamsa Vahanam.

Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar, Special Grade Deputy EO Munirathnam Reddy, ACVSO Sivakumar Reddy, VGO Sadalakshmi, and AEO Radhakrishna were present.

CD released

Meanwhile, a Kannada CD ‘Kolu Hadu’, which comprises of lyrics penned by noted Dasa Sri Mohana Dasa, who preached the importance of Bhakti Cult with simple words in Kolatam mode of folklore, was released in front of Pedda Sesha Vahanam. This was sung by Divya Giridhar, Ramya Praveen, Sandhya Srinath and Janani Hamsini and was recorded by TTD’s SV Recording Project.