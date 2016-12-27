Carrom players Sameera, Pavan create Guinness record

Sk. Husna Sameera and Allada Pavan who created Guinness record in carroms, being felicitated in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

Sixteen-year-old Husna Sameera and 22-year-old Allada Pavan created a Guinness record for the ‘longest marathon carrom playing’ by registering 34 hours, 45 minutes and 56 seconds at the DRRMC Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

They successfully erased the earlier timing of 32 hours and 45 seconds set by Narayan Paranjpe, Atul Kharecha, Prakash Kagal and Pramod Sen in Texas, U.S., in 2005.

The stadium vibrated with celebrations by parents and friends of the players soon after the feat.

Ms. Husna and Mr. Pavan started playing from 8 a.m. on Sunday and played non-stop (with seven official breaks) until 6.45 p.m. and 56 seconds on Monday to register the new timing.

All the games were officially recorded by qualified officials and the entire event was coordinated by Guinness Book of Records observer Squadron Leader Jayasimha.

“It is a dream come true for both the players and the event will ignite passion among youngsters to take up the indoor game in a big away. One who is good in sports will automatically be good in academics,” said All India Carrom Federation president Neeraj Kumar.

Ms. Sameera told the media that the event had really tested her concentration, physical fitness, endurance and will power. “After hardship, when we made the new mark, it was a fulfilling moment,” she said.

She thanked her coaches, parents, relatives and other administrators for making the event a successful one. City Mayor Koneru Sridhar, MLC Buddha Venkanna, Krishna District Badminton Association president K. Pattabhi, carrom officials and other sports administrators took part in the closing ceremony.