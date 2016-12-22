Andhra Pradesh

CRDA drive against illegal constructions

Officials of the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) on Wednesday demolished unauthorised constructions in Nandigama town in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of police personnel following resistance by the builders and owners, under the supervision of CRDA Director (development promotion) V. Ramudu.

A press release said that the illegal constructions and layouts would be dealt with sternly and that only the CRDA has the power to give the requisite permissions.

Cases would be booked against those trying to prevent the CRDA officers and staff from discharging their duties, the note warned.

