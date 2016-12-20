Andhra Pradesh

CM to write to Arun Jaitley seeking adequate funds

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated during a review on demonetisation that he would write a letter to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking the release of adequate funds for paying pensions to the poor.

The State government was supposed to make payments to six lakh pensioners but could pay only to 2.15 lakh.

“Banks are blaming on rules for their inability to withdraw government funds for making the payments. How will the people repose their trust in the government if it fails to pay pensions,” he questioned the bankers, insisting that it was their responsibility to mitigate the woes of public.

Dec 20, 2016

