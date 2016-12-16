CM for concerted effort to achieve 15.28 per cent growth

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed a detail a roadmap for achieving the targeted growth rate of 15.28 per cent by the end of the financial year 2016-17.

In a meeting with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Thursday, he said the State registered five per cent more growth in comparison to the all India growth rate in spite of the issues related to bifurcation, dwelling in detail on the achievements of the first half of 2016-17 and the future course of action.

The target set for the first half of 2016-17 was 16.42 per cent, but owing to insufficient rainfall and the situation arising out of bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh fell short of it by 4.19 per cent.

He directed the officials to come up with actionable plans for achieving a growth rate of 14.41 per cent in the second half of 2016-17.

Mr. Naidu said that due to various water conservation activities such as Neeru Chettu and Panta Sanjeevani, agriculture has shown an impressive growth, and exuded confidence that a higher growth could be achieved if those programmes were carried out without any major interruption.

The Chief Minister laid down 15 key principles for ‘Kutumba Vikasam’, 10 principles for ‘Samaja Vikasam’ and 17 other goals for sustainable development.

In order to achieve the desired growth rate, the Chief Minister said industrial projects which are in pipeline should be grounded without further delay and focus must be laid on giving a boost to milk production.

He suggested that selling of red sanders was another way of increasing Gross Value Addition in the forest sector, and called for a fillip to tourism development as a growth generator.