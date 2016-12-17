Buddha statue to come up in Vijayawada

more-in

A 40-metre tall statue of the Buddha will be erected opposite the Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada. A consultant will be appointed for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director M. Girija Shankar has said.

The Chief Minister is keen on erection of the statue, conceived to be the tallest statue of the Buddha in India, the APTDC MD said on Friday. Bojjannakonda, Thotlakonda and Bhavikonda in Visakhapatnam district and Salihundam in Srikakulam district would be developed under Buddhist circuit. “The Visakhapatnam – Araku Vistadome (see through glass) rail coaches were expected to be delivered soon. Cottages would be constructed at Lambasingi (Lammasingi),” he said.