BJP gearing up for Amit Shah meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for its national president Amit Shah’s visit to Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on November 26.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to reach Gannavaram in the afternoon by a special flight and proceed by road to Tadepalligudem where he will first interact with leaders of farmer unions and address a public meeting later.

The venue – the open grounds near the local airstrip – is being spruced up for the event and more importantly, the party cadres have been instructed to make necessary arrangements.

BJP national secretary and A.P. affairs in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh and State president K. Haribabu have recently held preparatory meetings with the party cadres in Tadepalligudem.

They discussed the farmers’ problems and also the general developmental issues. At the public meeting, Mr. Shah will touch upon the controversy over the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park (GMAFP) coming up near Bhimavaram, while explaining the Central government’s position on other matters concerning the farmers.

The agenda also includes the plight of oil palm farmers who are unable to fetch remunerative price for their produce due to rising cost and massive imports of palm oil from some south-east Asian countries.

The GMAFP project assumed a political colour with Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan throwing his weight behind the local people who have been protesting against it on grounds of water pollution and its potential impact on their livelihood.

The aqua park was approved by the Union Ministry of Food Processing.

Mr. Shah will return to Vijayawada in the night and leave for Bengaluru the next morning.