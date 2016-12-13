Amaravati Marathon to be held on January 8

more-in

GUNTUR: Amaravati Marathon, a calendar event in the capital region, will be held on January 8. The marathon, which would be held in four categories of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km would begin at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

Member of Parliament, Guntur, Galla Jayadev and Collector Kantilal Dande on Tuesday addressed a preparatory meeting at GMCANA auditorium, calling upon the citizens to participate in the marathon with enthusiasm.

Murali Nannapaneni, a popular race director who has done more than seven marathons in the country, said that taking part in the Amaravati Marathon would be a perfect start to the year.

Mr. Dande said that keeping in view of niggling issues last year like, traffic jams, and false starts, the organisers should be better prepared this time. Regional joint director Parvathi, DEO Srinuvasula Reddy were present.