Alert sounded in Nellore

NELLORE: The district administration here on Thursday sounded alert in the coastal villages in view of cyclone threat to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu coast in the next 48 hours.

District Collector R. Mutyala Raju instructed the revenue and other departments to be prepared to meet any eventuality on Friday, when the cyclone was expected to cross the coast.

By evening on Thursday, the sky turned cloudy, and there was drizzle in the coastal areas.

Heavy rain is unlikely along the coastal belt in the district as the cyclone lay centred south of Chennai city.