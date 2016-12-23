Andhra Pradesh

Airport expansion: Rs. 20 cr. sanctioned for R&R

The total package is estimated to be Rs.56 crore

The State on Thursday sanctioned Rs.20 crore to meet relief and rehabilitation expenses while expanding the Gannavaram airport.

This was stated in a G.O. issued by the Energy, Infrastructure and Investment Department. The package covers 401 beneficiaries identified by the enumerator, Chirala-based Rakshana.

The R&R package, which is based on micro-plans prepared by the NGO, is estimated to cost approximately Rs.56 crore.

The Roads and Buildings Department has prepared estimates for construction of the R&R Colony in 49.35 acres under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Davajigudem village has the highest number of affected families at 203, followed by Buddhavaram 83, Rajendra Nagar 56, Pamarthi Nagar 26, Ajjampudi 24 and Pedavutapalli 9.

The Government will provide all facilities required for the package such as houses, transportation, rental value, subsistence allowance and grants for kiosks and cattle sheds.

Other amenities are drinking water, drainage and parks. District Collector A. Babu would draw and make the money available in Public Account Deposits.

