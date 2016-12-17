Andhra Pradesh

ACB raids house of commercial tax official

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raid on the house of Chensani Venkata Narayana Reddy, Commercial Tax Officer (CTO), who worked in Commercial Tax check post at Itchapuram and is presently working at Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district, and unearthed properties allegedly amassed illegally by the CTO. Simultaneous raids were conducted on his relatives houses located in Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Friday.

They noticed house sites, agriculture land, one four-wheeler and other properties, all worth about Rs.1.83 crore as per document value.

The accused officer was booked under Disproportionate Assets Case and arrested.

The case is under investigation, according to an ACB press release issued here.

corruption & bribery
