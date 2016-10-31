As many as 40,024 candidates applied for 221 police constable posts for which the preliminary written test is slated for November 6.

As many as 22,690 candidates will appear for the written test at 35 centres in Kurnool and 17,334 at 32 centres at Nandyal. Deputy Inspector-General of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar reviewed the arrangements for the test and said the candidates would not be allowed into the test centres after 10 a.m., even if they were late by a minute.

The DIG advised the candidates to visit the centres allotted to them a day in advance and verify their test centre codes.

The candidates should use black or blue ink ballpoint pens and should not carry mobile phones, electronic watches and other gadgets to the centre.

All the photocopying centres, hotels, typewriting institutes and internet centres within a radius of 200 metres of the test centres would be closed.