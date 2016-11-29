37 students bag medals, prizes

Winners of the Science Fest organised by The Hindu in association with Vignan University in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

more-in

As many as 37 children bagged medals and prizes in the Science Fest conducted by The Hindu in association with Vignan University, under Future India Club, at Aditya Degree College here on Tuesday.

C. Sarath Babu and P. Bapi Raju were the judges for the ‘Budding Scientist’ and poster designing categories respectively.

Budding Scientist (juniors): P.B. Bharat Chandra and N.V.V. Manish of Bhshyam Public School, Rajamahendravaram (first), K. Harishith Reddy of Pratibha Educare, Rajamahendravaram (second), K. Ganesh and A. Vinay Sai Kalyan of Sri Shiridi Sai Vidyaniketan, Kadiyam (third)

Budding Scientist (seniors): Y. Vinay and S.L.S.M. Kamal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Rajamahendravaram (first).

Elocution (juniors): P. Deepika of Shiridi Sai Vidyaniketan, Kadiyam (first), R. Satwik, Aditya Talent School, Kakinada (second), Y. Sravya, Dafne Asiatic School, Rajamahendravaram (third), T. Nikitha and V. Praveen Kishore of Dafne Asiatic School, Kadiyam, and K. Priyatam of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada (consolation).

Elocution (seniors): T. Sunil, Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Rajamahendravaram (first), K.A.K. Slakshu, Aditya Public School, Kakinada (second), N. Bhanu Supriya, Suryadeep School, Rajamahendravaram (third), N. Pratibha, Pratibha Public School, Rajamahendravaram, M. Shreya and M. Harshita of Dane Asiatic School, Rajamahendravaram (consolation).

Poster designing (juniors): Neeraj Kumar of Sri Satyasai Gurukulam English Medium School, Rajamahendravaram (first), R. Karthikeya of Pratibha Educare, Rajamahendravaram (second), S. Sudhanshu Singh of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Rajamahendravaram (third), U. Anil of Sri Satyasai Gurukulam, Rajamahendravaram, N. Prasad Raju of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Rajamahendravaram and K. Lohitha of Pratibha Educare, Rajamahendravaram (consolation prizes).

Poster designing (seniors): Moturi Darshith of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Rajamahendravaram (first) Y. Dhiraj of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Rajamahendravaram (second), D. Sai Charan of Sri Satyasai Gurukulam, Rajamahendravaram (third), J. Rohith of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Rajamahendravaram, S.V.V. Manohar of NKV High School, Rajamahendravaram, and B. Meghana of Sri Gowthami Smart School, Rajamahendravaram (consolation).