Andhra Pradesh

27 of marriage party injured in road accident

Locals rescuing the injured members of a marriage party from the bus at Devalakuppam village of Somala mandal in Chittoor district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

more-in

Twenty-seven members of a marriage party were injured, nine of them seriously, when the bus in which they were travelling overturned at ST Colony of Devalakuppam of Somala mandal, 70 km from here, on Friday.

The Somala police said that a private bus with residents of Pedda Upparapalle was returning from Madukuru of neighbouring Chowdepalle mandal in the early hours. When the vehicle reached Devalakuppam, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a stretch of potholes where underground cable works are under way; leading to the mishap.

Among the 27 injured, nine, including three women, received serious injuries. All were taken to the government hospital at Piler. The police said that all the injured were out of danger.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
road accident
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 2:53:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/27-of-marriage-party-injured-in-road-accident/article16786696.ece

© The Hindu