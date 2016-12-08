‘Vardah’ likely to hit AP coast in the next four days

more-in

A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm — to be called ‘Vardah’ — and lies about 1,040 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,135 km east southeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, move northwards for some more time and then north-westwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during next four days, according to a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC).

The CWC has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the weather system. Fishermen, who are out in the sea, have been advised to return to the coast by Dec 10.