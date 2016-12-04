‘Restrictions on gold go against Indian tradition’

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam Citizens’ Forum women’s wing on Saturday strongly objected to the restrictions on possession of gold and gold ornaments by individuals saying that the move was against the Indian tradition and culture.

Addressing a media conference here, forum president N. Neeraja and vice-president Baratam Rajyalakshmi said that details of gold in the family could not be explained since it would come to women from ancestors, grand parents, father, brothers and in-laws’ family.

"Restrictions on gold will certainly hurt the sentiments of Indian women since they would rely on the yellow metal for their emergency needs. Moreover, it gives them financial protection and respect in society," said Mrs. Rajyalakshmi.

P. Sharmila, Neelima Prasad and other members urged the government to come out with a clarification to clear the confusion over the issue.