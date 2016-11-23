‘Health for all’ from January 1

more-in

Tirumala: The State government is determined to introduce the innovative ‘Health for all’ scheme from January 1 in the State.

Modalities are being worked out in finalising the scheme which is intended at providing better health to all people in the State. It is a family health insurance scheme that can be availed on a payment of Rs.100 by every member of the family. People can enrol under the scheme which is the first of its kind to be adopted by any State.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Minister for Health and Medical Education Kamineni Srinivas said that about 4.70 crore people in the State were either covered by the NTR Vaidya Seva or employees’ health scheme and the yet-to-be launched scheme aims at covering the remaining group.

Expressing satisfaction over improvement in the health sector, the Minister said that the State government introduced 23 new initiatives during the current year alone and the decision to introduce the latest scheme was taken on Tuesday by the Chief Minister.

The Minister opined that scrapping of the 371 D clause in the six-point formula would facilitate more number of students from the State to avail the benefit of medical education.

Earlier, the Minister offered prayers to the presiding deity at the hill temple.