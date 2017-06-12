Anand writes a ‘super’ success story yet again

On top of the world: Super 30 founder Anand Kumar shares the joy with his students in Patna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

All 30 students of the Patna-based Anand Kumar’s Super-30 coaching institute have cracked the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), whose results were declared on Sunday.

Most of them are from the Bihar Intermediate Board, which had hit the headlines recently with a poor 35% pass percentage in the Class XII examinations. Many of the students who cleared the JEE (Mains) earlier have failed to pass the Class 12 exam.

‘Glad and proud’

The institute, since its inception in 2002, has been coaching underprivileged children to enter the IIT, even giving them free food and accommodation. Its founder Anand Kumar said Super 30, during its 15-year journey, had sent 396 poor and underprivileged students to the IIT.

The institute was planning to take in more students from the next year. “Hundred per cent success rate has made us glad and proud… The time has come to expand our coaching institute. We’ll organise tests for selecting students in different parts of the country and give details on our website”, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

As in the previous years, there have been several inspiring tales this year too. Like Kelvin, the son of an unemployed man. “I heard of Super 30 some 10 years ago and since then I had dreamt of sending my son here. Today, this has all happened because of Anand sir,” said his father Deepak.

“Anand sir made me feel confident about my abilities,” said Arbaaz Alam, son of a roadside egg seller in Biharsharief of Nalanda district. “He boosted my confidence. Now, I think it is a matter of a few years... my father will no longer have to sell eggs.”

There are others too. Like Arjun, a farm labourer’s son and Abhishek, son of a landless farmer, who have overcome poverty to make it to the IIT.

A Bollywood film on Anand Kumar, starring Hrithik Roshan, is in the making.