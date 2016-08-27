An all-party delegation is expected to visit the restive Kashmir valley in the first week of September, a senior Home Ministry official said on Friday. The composition of the delegation is being worked out.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced in Srinagar a day ago that the government was ready for the visit of an all-party delegation to the Valley, which has been on the edge for the past 48 days after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

In this backdrop, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting follows a clear message from the Centre to the Chief Minister to control the growing unrest in the State. According to official sources, Ms. Mufti has been told in no uncertain terms that there is a need to put an end to the cycle of violence which has claimed 67 lives.

This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and Ms. Mufti after the unrest broke. She has been under fire for failing to control the violence as the Centre has made it clear that law and order is a State subject.

Earlier this week, Mr. Modi had a meeting with a delegation of Opposition parties from the State led by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. After that meeting, for the first time, Mr. Modi had expressed his “deep concern and pain” over the situation in the Valley and asked all political parties to work together to find a lasting solution to problems in the State.