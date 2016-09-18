Customs officials at the Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport arrested a cabin crew member of national carrier Air India for allegedly trying to smuggle 300 bottles of a cough syrup to U.S. that is banned drug in that country.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused was intending to depart from Delhi to New York (JFK Airport) by Air India’s flight number AI 101.

According to sources, the accused, who is in his early 30s, was intercepted by officials of the Customs Department when he was trying to reach the aircraft.

“On personal as well as baggage search of the crew member, 300 bottles of ‘Phensedyl New Cough Linctus 50 ML’ were recovered from his personal checked-in baggage,” said a Customs official.

“The bottles were seized under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” he said.