The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday filed a “sedition” complaint against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimharao for their comments on the armed forces.

In a letter to the IP Estate Police, AAP’s Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey alleged that their comments were not only “contemptuous” but also a deliberate attempt to bring disaffection towards the armed forces.

On October 1, at an event in Dehradun, Mr. Parrikar made a reference to the Ramayana in which Hanuman crossed an ocean in a single stride after he was reminded of his extraordinary powers by Jamwant. “Indian troops were like Hanuman who did not quite know their prowess before the surgical strikes,” he had said.