Will consider ‘acceptable interpretations’, says UPSC on controversial essay question

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will consider as valid various interpretations by candidates to answer a question in the civil services main examination, the government said on Thursday.

Several representations from candidates of civil services (main) examination, 2016 were received by the UPSC pointing out that the Hindi translation of the essay topic “If development is not engendered, it is endangered” was different from the English version, leading to a confusion.

“The representationists have been intimated by the Commission that the question papers are prepared and evaluated by the experts. The Commission has further informed that it has noted there could be different interpretations of the term ’engendered’ and the different acceptable interpretations would be considered valid during the evaluation of the essay paper to protect candidates’ interest,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The civil services exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.