Weather improves in Andamans, major rescue operation on

The weather in the Andamans further improved today as the Navy, Coast Guard and Union Territory administration got ready for a joint evacuation of stranded tourists in Havelock island.

Six naval ships, two of these from Coast Guard, sailed out in the mornng hours from Port Blair for the rescue operations, officials said here.

Three Indian Air Force helicopters were also taking part in the evacuation process as the weather improved with the sun shining, days after around 1,400 tourists were stranded in two islands of Havelock and Neil, due to the cyclonic weather since Monday.

All tourists are safe and their needs are being taken care of by the administration.

Located about 40 km from here, Havelock and Neil islands are the most popular tourist attractions of Andamans, and the worst affected.

“A decision has been taken that hotels, where tourists are stranded, will not take room rent from them, besides giving them food and water for free,” Deputy Commissioner of South Andamans Udit Prakash Rai had said yesterday.