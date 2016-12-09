Vijay Mallya’s twitter account 'hacked'

more-in

Businessman Vijay Mallya’s twitter and email accounts were allegedly hacked on Friday morning by a group called ‘Legion’.

In a series of tweets, the group gave out addresses, phone numbers, email IDs and passwords that they claimed belonged to Mr. Mallya.

“Legion will release a list of all documents pertaining to mallya over the course of few days. More info on Mallyas bank accounts & foreign assets will be published as the investigation is completed in some other matters,” they tweeted.

The group tweeted out Mr. Mallya’s alleged investment details and a document that claimed to list out his overseas assets. They also tweeted out a “partial list” of the luxury cars at his mansion in the U.K.

The above tweets were, however, preceeded by this: “My account has been hacked by some one called Legion who are Tweeting now in my name. Simply ignore. Will fix this. Otfit called Legion has hacked my e-mail accounts and are blackmailing me !! What a joke.”