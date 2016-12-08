Venkaiah Naidu slams opposition for protests over demonetisation

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu during winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has hit out the opposition for observing a ‘Black Day’ today to mark one month of demonetisation, saying they are actually observing “Black Money Support Day“.

“Our opponents particularly the Congress I am told are observing a Black Day. I say what they are observing is a ’Black Money Support Day’

“Dharna by opposition parties near Gandhi statute in Parliament premises is a big ‘tamasha’ and an insult to the Father of Nation,” Naidu said.

Opposition parties are observing ‘Black Day’ today to mark completion of a month of the demonetisation announcement.

As part of the protests, the opposition leaders also held a dharna at Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.

The minister observed that praise has poured in from abroad as well on the demonetisation decision.

“I don’t understand why some people are observing black day. I can’t understand,” he added.

While Congress leaders are gathering near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament, the party was “moving away” from the spirit of the Mahatma, he said.

Not allowing Parliament to function only reflects .“contempt” of democracy, he told reporters at a photo exhibition organised by photojournalists.