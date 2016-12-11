Tyagi arrest dents our reputation: Raha

more-in

Describing the arrest of former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi as “unfortunate”, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha said here on Saturday that the development “does dent” the Air Force’s reputation. He was in the city to attend an event at the Gun and Shell Factory.

‘Arrest unfortunate’

“It is very unfortunate that such an episode has taken place and it dents our reputation as a professional force,” Mr. Raha told journalists at the Kolkata airport.

He also said, “But we (IAF) believe in the rule of law . Whatever is the final verdict, we will go by that.”

“Rest assured the force will continue to serve the nation to its best ability,” the IAF Chief asserted.

Mr. Raha’s comments come a day after former IAF Chief S.P. Tyagi along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged involvement in the Rs. 3700 crore Augusta Westland VVIP helicopter deal case.

According to the CBI, about 12 per cent of the total amount of the deal for the procurement of 12 helicopters was paid as bribes. Mr.Khaitan was also earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for routing the kick backs from the deal.

Following the allegations of bribery the government rescinded the contract in 2014.