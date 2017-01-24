Trump to speak with Modi tonight

Photo shows members of the Hindu Sena placing a garland on an poster of U.S President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Tuesday, the White House has said.

“The President speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” it said.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak with the Prime over phone at 1 p.m. Washington DC time, which is 11:30 p.m. IST.

With this Mr. Modi, would be the fifth foreign leader the U.S. President would have spoken with over phone after being sworn in as the US President on January 20.

Mr. Modi was among the first few world leaders to have congratulated Mr. Trump on his victory in the presidential polls.

Mr. Trump, during his election campaign, in an address to Indian-Americans in Edison, New Jersey, had said, “Under a Trump Administration, we are going to become even better friends, in fact I would take the term better out and we would be best friend.”

“We are going to have a phenomenal future together,” he had said.