Too early to talk about BJP-AIADMK alliance: Venkaiah Naidu

more-in

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu today said it was “too early” to discuss anything about BJP’s alliance with AIADMK in the new political scene unfolding in Tamil Nadu after the demise of its supremo and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

“It is too early to discuss anything (about alliance)... just now only last rites of madam (Jayalalithaa) were performed. Secondly, there is no election now. There is no alignment. There is no realignment also now. Let us wait and see ...,” Mr. Naidu, a senior BJP leader, told reporters here.

Mr. Naidu was responding to a question about the role of the Centre and BJP in the emerging power play post the passing away of Jayalalithaa, which has caused a huge political vacuum in the highly polarised politics of Tamil Nadu and thrown up several imponderables within the AIADMK.

Asked if his describing AIADMK as a “natural ally” meant that it would join the NDA fold, Mr. Naidu said, “natural is the word used by a section of media friends. I have not used that word. I said there is an ideological affinity to some extent. This is the word I used...”

On some issues, he said, AIADMK was supporting the Modi Government and on some others, it was critical.

“They are an independent party. We did not have an electoral alliance (with them). Whether we will have an alliance or not in future, there is a lot of time. This is not the time to discuss,” he added.

Asked what role BJP has considering the “fragmentation” in AIADMK following Jayalalithaa’s demise, Mr. Naidu shot back, saying “Why should I talk about fragmentation, that is a figment of imagination. I do not know.”