Toll plaza exercise done with Kolkata police coordination: Army

On Thursday, Mamata alleged that the Army was deployed without informing the State government.

The Army on Friday strongly rebutted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that its personnel were deployed at toll plazas without informing the State government and were collecting money. They said the exercise was being carried out in coordination with the Kolkata police.

“This is being done in coordination with the local police authorities. The exercise was planned for November 27 and 28. The dates were changed to November 30 to December 2 on a specific request by the Kolkata Police due to the ''Bharat bandh'' called on November 28,” said GOC Bengal area (officiating) Maj Gen Sunil Yadav.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s allegations, he said, “We deny all charges with all contempt. Allegations of collection of money by Army personnel are also totally baseless.”

Maj Gen Yadav said a similar exercise in the Eastern Command was carried out in November 2015 at the same places.

A recce was conducted with two inspectors of the Kolkata Police at toll plazas on November 27 last. “The issues raised by the police were addressed and they were informed over the phone to the police,” he said.

''The exercise will continue as planned and end tonight'', he said.

Mamata spends the night at Secretariat

The issue of the Army’s presence at toll plazas kicked up a storm with Ms. Banerjee remaining at the State Secretariat overnight in protest, asking was it an “army coup”, a remark that invited a sharp condemnation from the Centre, which said it showed her “political frustration“.

She has begun hallucinating, says BJP

Lashing out at Ms. Banerjee’s remarks of “coup” charge against the Army, the BJP said making such an allegation is the “lowest of the low” and that she has begun “hallucinating”, as demonetisation has rendered illegally acquired crores of rupees of her party worthless.

“The demonetisation has certainly unnerved and rattled her. The reason is simple — she lost crores of rupees of unaccounted money earned through various chit fund companies and illegal activities of the TMC-patronised syndicates as they became worthless,” BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said.