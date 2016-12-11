Sushma stable after kidney transplant: AIIMS

more-in

: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj “successfully” underwent a kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. Her condition is stable, according to a statement from the hospital.

Ms. Swaraj, 64, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after the nearly six-hour-long surgery. “A dedicated team of 50 personnel comprising transplant surgeons Prof. M. Minz and Prof. V. K. Bansal, transplant anaesthesiologists Prof. M.K. Arora, Prof. Rashmi Ramchandran, Prof. Vimmi Rewari and Dr. Preet Mohinder Singh, nurses, technicians and support staff, undertook the procedure under the leadership of Prof. M.C. Misra, Director, AIIMS and HoD Cardiac Anaesthesia, AIIMS,’’ the statement said.

Unrelated donor

AIIMS sources said the kidney was donated by a woman in her 40s not related to Ms. Swaraj. The hospital said the operations on the donor and Ms. Swaraj were uneventful.