Security is not about prestige and status, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the judiciary should not enter the domain of the executive to direct it to include Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts in the list of people exempted from re-embarkation security checks at airports.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur said these “matters of security are not issues of prestige and they are not matters of status.”

The apex court faulted more than a decade-old direction of the Rajasthan High Court to amend a May 1, 2002 circular of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to include Chief Justices and Judges of the High Court in the list of persons exempted from re-embarkation security checks at airports.