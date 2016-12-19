SBI cashier who complained of stresscommits suicide

more-in

A 33-year-old cashier with the State Bank of India allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence at Tharad in Banaskantha district, the police said.

Though the police refused to assign any motive for the extreme step taken by Prem Shankar Prajapati, his wife said he had talked about “heavy work pressure” at the Tharad branch.

He originally belonged to Barmer in Rajasthan.

“Prajapati was a native of Barmer and has been working as a cashier at SBI’s Tharad branch for the past year-and-a-half. For some unknown reasons, Prajapati committed suicide. We have not found any suicide note,” said Tharad police inspector J.G. Chavda.

However, Prajapati’s wife Manjula alleged that her husband had once complained about the work pressure. “My husband used to remain tense after coming home from the bank. He once said that there was so much work pressure. He did not talk much due to tension,” Ms. Manjula told presspersons outside the police station. — PTI