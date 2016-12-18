National

Research and Analysis Wing, Intelligence Bureau get new chiefs

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Jain will be the next chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while Anil Dhasmana will be the next head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Home Ministry sources said. 

Mr. Dhasmana and Mr. Jain will succeed Rajinder Khanna and Dineshwar Sharma. 

Mr. Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer, was serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, while Mr. Dhasmana, a 1981-batch IPS officer, was Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. 

