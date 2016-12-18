Research and Analysis Wing, Intelligence Bureau get new chiefs

more-in

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Jain will be the next chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while Anil Dhasmana will be the next head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Home Ministry sources said.

Mr. Dhasmana and Mr. Jain will succeed Rajinder Khanna and Dineshwar Sharma.

Mr. Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer, was serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, while Mr. Dhasmana, a 1981-batch IPS officer, was Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.