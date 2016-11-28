Rajnath seeks report, Sukhbir speaks to Doval

more-in

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday, regarding the escape of six prisoners from the high-security Nabha jail, and sought a report from the State government.

The escape, particularly of Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, has sent alarm bells ringing in the security establishment as there had been reports that the Khalistani movement was being revived ahead of the State elections early next year.

Mr. Singh, while addressing top police officers of the country at the annual DGP conference in Hyderabad a few days ago, had cautioned about the activities of Sikh militant groups in recent months.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal apprised National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the jailbreak and updated him on the steps being taken to apprehend the culprits.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting of civil and police administration including Intelligence officials and issued a red alert for all jails. The State government has ordered a probe by a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Jagpal Singh Sandhu to look into the security lapses. A reward of Rs. 25 lakh was also announced.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Punjab Police.

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said the incident had exposed the “complete breakdown” of law and order in the State.

“The shocking manner in which the gangsters walked into the high-security jail and freed a dreaded Khalistani terrorist along with other convicts clearly shows complicity at the highest levels,” he said in Sangrur

Kejriwal sees complicity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is contesting the Assembly elections, attacked the State government for its “failure” to maintain law and order. He demanded the resignation of the Deputy Chief Minister.