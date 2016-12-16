Poonam Mahajan to head BJYM

more-in

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday made a few key appointments in the party’s frontal organisations, including appointing first term MP from Maharashtra, Poonam Mahajan, as the head of its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

A party release said Vinod Sonkar, MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, would head the Scheduled Caste cell of the party, and Ram Vichar Netam, Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, would be the head of the Scheduled Tribes cell.

The BJP’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) cell, earlier headed by S.P. Singh Baghel, would now be headed by Dara Singh Chauhan.

Mr. Chauhan was a BSP MP in the 15th Lok Sabha but subsequently joined the BJP in 2015 after having lost polls in the 2014 General Elections. Virendra Singh Mast, MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed head of the Kisan Morcha or farmers’ cell of the party.

Mr. Shah had not reconstituted his team of office-bearers after having been re-elected party president in January this year. But with these appointments, party sources say, he may have indicated that he will be making other organisational changes soon.