Police to step up highway security in J&K

Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. J.S. Sandhu pays tributes to the Army men killed in a militant attack, at Badamibagh in Srinagar on Sunday.

more-in

As militants step up attacks on the 300-km Srinagar-Jammu highway, the police on Sunday said it was intensifying its domination of the highway “through stepped up and coordinated road opening parties”.

Director-General, J&K Police, K. Rajendra Kumar, on Sunday chaired a high-level security meeting to review the security of the National Highway, which has emerged as a vulnerable route for the security forces.

Around six militant attacks on the highway have left over 11 security personnel dead this year. Three fidayeen (suicide) attacks were among these attacks.

“The police need to devise a foolproof plan for the highway for secure movement of people and security forces,” said Mr. Kumar. The DGP asked the Army “to strengthen the corridor protection”.

“The CRPF should fine-tune the road opening parties,” he said.

Three soldiers were killed and two injured when militants alighted on the highway on Saturday and opened fire at an Army convoy in Pampore’s Kadlibal area, located on the highway.

The Army on Sunday paid tributes to the dead jawans at Srinagar’s Badamibagh Cantonment. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, was present.

The jawans were identified as Naik Ratheesh C., 35, from Kannur, Kerala; Gunner Farate Sourabh Nandkumar, 33, of Bhekrai Nagar, Pune, and Gunner Shashikant Pandey, 24, from Dhanbad, Jharkhand.